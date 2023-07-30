LIV 4-0 LEI: Fans React To Liverpool’s Victory Over Leicester City

Liverpool’s free-scoring preseason streak continues with a 4-0 defeat of Leicester City in Singapore.

Following a 4-2 win over Karlsruher and a 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth in Germany, Jurgen Klopp’s side has now scored four goals in each of their three friendly matches.

This was the most impressive of Liverpool’s pre-season matches, with the Premier League side cruising to a 4-0 victory over Leicester, who were playing their final warm-up game before embarking on their first Championship campaign in a decade.

Liverpool had the game wrapped up by halftime after fielding a solid XI and racing into a three-goal advantage.

Darwin Nunez scored his fourth goal in three games on the half-hour mark, putting in the rebound after Mads Hermansen saved Diogo Jota’s shot.

Bobby Clark, the 18-year-old midfielder who started with Alexis MacAllister and Curtis Jones, added a second goal five minutes later.

Within three minutes, Jota had scored his third goal in as many games, heading past Hermansen after exchanging a one-two with Mohamed Salah.

Klopp made ten substitutions at halftime, including Dominik Szoboszlai, who had been out with an injury against Furth, and the new addition nearly scored with a magnificent long-range lob.

But it was Ben Doak, a 17-year-old Scottish winger, who scored Liverpool’s fourth goal, turning in Joel Matip’s flick-on from Szoboszlai’s corner.

Liverpool will now shift their attention to what is expected to be a more difficult challenge, as Bayern Munich will be their next opponents on Wednesday at the Singapore National Stadium.

As expected, Liverpool’s outstanding victory against Leicester City elicited reactions on Facebook as it was shared by Liverpool on their official page.

A Facebook user identified as David Adjei said, “Good Game. Four different players scored. Looks good.”

Paul Kalumendo said, “The Foxes aren’t really fit even to be in the Championship league.”

Nick Archer said, “Good win for the lads today. Kicking in the goals nicely and with a clean sheet as well.”

Shane Hulme said, “It doesn’t hurt to take a defeat like that in preseason. Hopefully the manager can reflect on what needs to be worked on, who is putting in the effort, etc.

“It was Liverpool, after all. We need to be opened up from time to time to expose issues. It’s the manager’s job to fix them.”

Thomas Chisembe Zulu said, “Great game, and I hope to see this performance in the premiership. You deserve to be champions this season.”

Ian Voon said, “Good performance; attacking-wise, the team is good to go. We just need to boost the DM and CB departments. If Liverpool can sort that out, they’ll be challenging on all fronts.”

