LIV 3-1 BOU: Three Liverpool Players Who Didn’t Perform Well Despite Their Win Over Bournemouth

Goals from Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah secured a comeback win for Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds had gone behind inside two minutes when Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring but, after Salah scored following a missed penalty, the home side began to dominate the game. Diaz would give Liverpool the lead before Jota’s second-half goal secured all three points.

Here are the three Liverpool players who didn’t perform well despite their win over Bournemouth

Diogo Jota

Jota was well short of his best in his last outing away to Chelsea, and in truth, he was unconvincing again on Saturday afternoon. The Portuguese’s touch was like a trampoline at times and too many passes went astray, but he did play a positive role in Diaz’s goal, cutting the ball back. He then tapped home just after Mac Allister’s red card, which was a crucial moment, showing that he can have an impact even when not at his best.

Alexis Mac Allister

Scrapped away in the first half in an auxiliary role. Then controversially given a red card for a challenge on Ryan Christie.

Cody Gakpo

Started slowly like many of his team-mates but improved as the game opened up. Subbed in the 63rd minute after Mac Allister’s red card to make way for Endo.

Okilolonglife (

)