Liverpool played their preseason game against Leicester City this morning. Remember that Leicester City were relegated last season from the Premier League because they failed to gather enough points to keep them afloat. The match was tight at first, but Liverpool ended up scoring 3 goals against the foxes. Darwin Nunez scored the first goal for Liverpool in the 30the minute, breaking the deadlock of the game. 2 quick goals followed suit from Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota within the period of 8 minutes.

This performance from Leicester City showed that Leicester City have not yet found their form, and might still struggle in the Championship next season. The club is not a safe space for Wilfred Ndidi, a super Eagles player who plays for the English club. If Leicester City keep up with this bax form, they might not qualify for Premier League football next season, because the Championship is almost as tough as the Premier League. Wilfred Ndidi has to look for a club that can boost his chances of getting called up to represent his national team when next the need arises.

Follow up and share for more interesting information.

PrimeVine (

)