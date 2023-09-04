SPORT

LIV 3-0 AVL: Salah’s Performance Shows Why Liverpool Should Keep Him At The Club At All Cost

Liverpool remains unbeaten in the Premier League after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, and an own goal from Matty Cash secured an easy three points for Liverpool, moving them to 10 points from their first four games of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool just four minutes into the game with a powerful strike from 20 yards. An unfortunate own goal by Matty Cash doubled Liverpool’s lead, and Mohamed Salah tapped in another goal from an Andrew Robertson corner to seal the victory.

Mohamed Salah delivered an outstanding all-around performance, showcasing his commitment and desire to Liverpool’s cause. Despite the recent speculation surrounding a rejected £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad, Salah’s focus on the game was evident. This goal marked his 188th in 308 appearances, his 139th in 222 Premier League matches, and his seventh in seven games against Villa. Salah’s performance emphasized why Liverpool should do everything to keep him at the club.

