Liverpool’s fourth Premier League game of the year was against Aston Villa. Dominik Szoboszlai took advantage of a loose ball very early on in the game to score Liverpool’s opening goal and give Liverpool the lead. Just before the first half ended, Matty Cash scored an own goal later in the match to give Liverpool a two goal advantage.

Shortly after the second half began, Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s third goal and utilizing an assist from Darwin Nunez. The final result was actually 3-0 in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

During their former game which was against Newcastle United, they were losing 1-0 to Newcastle United. Darwin Nunez was brought on late in the second half, and he scored 2 goals to help them engineer a comeback and win the game with a scoreline of 1-2. During their game against Aston Villa, he was included in the starting lineup for the game, and only contributed an assist. However, the highlight of the game was when he missed a clear chance late in the game. Mohamed Salah gave him a through pass but his shot hit the cross bar from a very close range. He will be a better player whenever he’s brought on as a substitute, not when he starts games.

In a brief note, Darwin Nunez is more influential when he comes on as a substitute, not when he starts games.

