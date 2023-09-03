LIV 3-0 AVL: Match Review, And PL Table As The Reds Maintain Their Solid Start To The New Campaign

Liverpool maintained their impressive start to the new English Premier League on Sunday at Anfield Stadium, as they recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win over Aston Villa to make it three straight victories in a row.

The Reds entered the game after their hard-fought 2-1 win over Newcastle United in their previous English Premier League game, and they were looking for another victory over Aston Villa on Sunday to improve their stand in the league standings.

Just as expected, Liverpool had a strong start to the game as they took the lead with just 3 minutes on the clock when their summer signing Dominic Szoboszlai’s left-footed shot from the outside the box beat the Aston Villa goalkeeper to give his team an early advantage. Aston Villa Matty Cash doubled the advantage for the hosts in the 27th minute when he put the ball into his own net before Mohamed Salah sealed the victory for the Reds in the 55th minute with his left-footed effort.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

