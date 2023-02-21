LIV 2:2 RMA: Three Worst Players For Real Madrid In The First Half Of The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was indeed an entertaining game of football in the first half of the game as Liverpool and Real Madrid played an intense 2-2 draw at halftime courtesy of goals from Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Vinicius Jnr (twice).

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Real Madrid in the first half of the game against Liverpool

1, Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian International was arguably Real Madrid’s worst player in the first half of the game as he performed awfully against Liverpool. The 30-year-old gifted Liverpool their second goal of the game after committing a terrible defensive blunder for Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois looked totally out of his game in the first period as he was very shaky in goal for the Los Blancos.

2, Antonio Rudiger.

His presence in the defense line for Real Madrid seemed to be no help to the team as he had an unconvincing first-half performance against Liverpool. The German International was so unaware defensively for the Los Blancos as he didn’t do much to prevent Real Madrid from conceding those two cheap goals in the game.

3, Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish International just like his teammates performed poorly for Real Madrid in the first interval against Liverpool. The 31-year-old could barely impact his team’s performance both offensively and defensively in the game as he struggled against Liverpool.

