LIV 2-5 RMD: Three Best Players As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Secure Convincing UCL Away Win

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid team were in action today in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties away from home against Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium.

The Los Blancos and reigning Champion were at first not impressive with their style of play as they fell by trailing with two goals from behind after they conceded two straight goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, before Vinicius Junior got the visitor levelled by netting two straight goals to end the game two all draw going into the half time break.

Real Madrid in the second half were able to outshine and outsmart the Reds by netting three straight goals in the second half courtesy of a brace from Karim Benzema and a goal from Eder Militao, which ended the game five goals to two at full time.

Here are three best players for the Los Blancos in the convincing victory of the night:

Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian international and young forward maestro was clinical for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line where he scored a brilliant brace in the first half which put his team back into the game going into the second half, after which he bagged an assist for his team’s last goal of the night.

Karim Benzema

The France international and forward enigma was also at top notch for the visitor at the front line where he posed to be a big threat in the opposition box as he also scored a brilliant brace in the second half, which was instrumental in the crucial win that gave them an edge going into the return leg.

Eder Militao

The Brazilian international and prolific defender was solid for the visitor at the heart of the defence line where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances, to deny the host some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

He was also fantastic in getting the ball advanced upfront which earned him a brilliant goal scored with a superb header.

