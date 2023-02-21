LIV 2-5 RMD: Anfield loss show Liverpool are still miles behind Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Familiar foes Liverpool and Real Madrid served up a repeat of the 2021-22 Champions League final when they renewed hostilities at Anfield on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last-16 tie. Liverpool started at 100mph and took a deserved 2-0 lead through Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah. But Los Blancos didn’t flinch, and Vinicius Jr’s brilliant first goal changed the mood. He scored again in freakish circumstances after a dreadful mistake from Alisson, and then the defending champions took Liverpool apart in the second half in a seven goal thriller. The result leaves Klopp and his players needing a miracle at the Bernabeu next month. The more immediate concern is that after a couple of confidence-boosting Premier League victories, the fragility that has marred Liverpool’s season has been exposed once more. For context, the Reds have now faced Los Blancos 10 times in the Champions league with Madrid coming out victorious on six occasions. It goes without saying that but for Madrid, Liverpool would have no fewer than eight Champions league titles, they were beaten at the finals in 2018 and again in 2022. During the 2020/21 season, they were knocked out at the Quarter finals by Los Blancos, and following their latest humiliation at Anfield, it further adds credence to the fact that the Reds haven’t yet learnt how to beat Los Blancos particularly under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

It is not just that Carlo Ancelotti’s men scored five goals that’s the problem, but the fact that Liverpool became toothless shortly after taking a 2-0 lead in the 14 minutes and never really looked like giving Madrid a run for their win as the away side looked more confident and threatening all through. Believe it or not, this current Liverpool team are miles behind Real Madrid, and there’s nothing more for Los Blancos to do to prove their superiority after a commanding display at Merseyside.

