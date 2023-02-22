LIV 2-5 RMA: Thibaut Courtois sends message to Liverpool fans over reaction to Real Madrid duo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had sent a message to Liverpool fans for the reaction they gave to Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. After months of anticipation, the Champions League returned with arguably the most mouth-watering fixture of the lot: Liverpool vs Real Madrid . It would be Ancelotti’s men doing the traveling for the first leg, experiencing the fortress that is Anfield on a European night. Despite an early two goal deficit, Real Madrid rallied back and scored five unanswered goals to mark a historic European night.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah both scored early on to put Liverpool 2-0 up in a first half which was defined by goalkeeper errors, but Real fired back and doubles from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, with an Eder Militao header sandwiched in between, sealed a famous comeback for Los Blancos.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois spoke about the reception Benzema and Modric received from the home supporters after the match as he said: ‘It’s my first time playing Champions League football at Anfield when fans are in the stadium. ‘The fact that there was applause from Liverpool supporters for Luka and Karim just proves that people here know how to appreciate guys who are great players.’

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

