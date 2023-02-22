LIV 2-5 RMA: Jurgen Klopp snaps at Spanish journalist over Luka Modric question

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp snapped at reporters in his post-match press conference following Liverpool’s heavy 5-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League, though claims the first half was the best his side have played all season. After months of anticipation, the Champions League returned with arguably the most mouth-watering fixture of the lot: Liverpool vs Real Madrid . It would be Ancelotti’s men doing the traveling for the first leg, experiencing the fortress that is Anfield on a European night. Despite an early two goal deficit, Real Madrid rallied back and scored five unanswered goals to mark a historic European night.

Liverpool wasted a two-goal advantage as they were humbled 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night. The hosts opened the scoring when Darwin Nunez flicked the ball in after four minutes, with Mohamed Salah getting his name on the scoresheet 10 minutes later. But after Vinicius Junior bagged a first half brace, the tide turned in the visitors’ favour. Real ultimately went ahead for the first time of the night when Eder Militao headed home just after the interval. And Karim Benzema put the game to bed with a double of his own in the second period.

Klopp was largely upbeat about what he saw in the first half despite the scoreline, though he took umbrage in his post-match press conference about a couple of questions from Spanish journalists about Real Madrid’s stars. The German coach gave short shrift to a question about whether Vinicius is now one of the best players in the world, simply replying ‘yep’, before getting visibly annoyed by a later question about whether Luka Modric had shown enough at Anfield to deserve a new contract. ‘Oh god,’ muttered Klopp after being asked if he would give Modric a new deal. ‘You obviously are not too much interested in my problems, so this is not one of my problems. ‘Yeah, fantastic player and I’m pretty sure Carlo [Ancelotti] and Real Madrid will do the right thing for the right player.’

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

RSport (

)