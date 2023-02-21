LIV 2-5 Madrid: Why The Win Explains Why Real Madrid Are Defending Champions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid thrashed Liverpool at Anfield by 2-5 in a very dramatic game. Liverpool opened goalscoring through Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah before Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Karim Benzema scored brilliant goals at Anfield to seal the win for Carlo Ancelotti at Anfield.

However, the major talking points of the game were Alisson and Courtios’ errors, Vinicius’ performance, Liverpool’s poor defending, Carlo Ancelotti’s composure, and Karim Benzema’s second-half show, but this article will center on why the win explains why Real Madrid are defending champions of the UEFA Champions League. Take a look!

1. The Team Showed Great Character Despite Conceding Two Early Goals.

Even after conceding two cheap goals, note that the players kept their cool. The Real Madrid side still found a way to keep fighting until they equalized in the first half. In the second half, the team continued to impress and eventually scored more goals that sealed the win. Note that the mentality shown by Carlo Ancelotti and his boys explains why Real Madrid has won so many Champions League. Remember that last season, Real Madrid won the title because of thiworth-notingng character.

