LiV 2-2 RMA: Worst & Best Players from the first-half of the match between Liverpool & Madrid

The game between Liverpool and Real Madrid hasn’t disappointed so far with both sides scoring two goals each to end the first half level.

Below are the Best & Worst Players from the match;

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian winger has had an influential performance off the right side of attack so far with the Madrid backline struggling to keep him at bay, provided the assist that led to the opener for Liverpool & also got his name on the scoresheet after Thibaut Courtois made a costly mistake.

Darwin Nunez

The Uruguay international has look sharp so far in the attack, broke the deadlock with an incredible flick finish to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead & has been brilliant defensively too.

Vinicius Jnr

The Brazil international has looked a threat and caused the Merseyside outfit backline a lot of problems, got the Los Blancos back in the game with his goals.

Thibaut Courtois & Allison Becker

Thibaut Courtois howler led to the away side conceding a second while Allison Becker made a huge mistake passing out of the back in the first half which led to the Carlo Ancelotti’s side getting back on level terms.

