LIV 2-0 EVE: Why Everton Coach Should Be Blamed For Iwobi’s Awful Display Last Night

Everton dropped points in yesterday’s Derby game as Liverpool defeated them by 2-0. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche should be blamed for Iwobi’s awful display for some reason.

Although, some of Sean Dyche’s plans worked out in the first half as Everton saw some goal scoring chances but were unlucky not to have scored. Iwobi started on the left wing, a position which he hasn’t player for long.

During Lampard’s time, the Nigerian was used as a box to box midfielder where his best was seen. But he was unable to operate maximally yesterday because of where he was utilized.

Salah scored the opener for Liverpool in the first half while Gakpo doubled the lead in the second half to give Liverpool the win.

However, had it been Sean Dyche tried Iwobi as a box to box midfielder just the way Lampard did, the Nigerian might have light up the game yesterday. He only completed five dribbles and made just a key pass which were all futile.

