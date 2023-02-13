LIV 2-0 EVE: Current Premier League Table As Liverpool End Their 4-Match Winless Run.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool has overtaken Chelsea on the current Premier League standings after winning their first match in the competition since the 30th of December, 2022.

Going into this Merseyside derby at Anfield, The Reds were winless in their last 4 league outings and had to face a resurgent Everton side that defeated Arsenal in their last game.

Before the match started, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said they will go through this difficult time together and they will have great times again. And looking at how they played tonight, it’s safe to say that Liverpool are beginning to rise above the ruins.

Mohammed Salah opened the scoring after the half-hour mark following a swift counter-attacking movement that culminated in the Egyptian slotting home his first goal in 2023.

After the break, Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for Liverpool since joining the club in January with a simple tap-in from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross.

Liverpool held on to claim all 3 points and climb above Chelsea who dropped to tenth position again.

And on the other hand, Everton are still 18th on the log, one point from safety as they continue to battle relegation.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to St. James’ Park to face top four contenders Newcastle United.

