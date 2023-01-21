SPORT

LIV 0:0 CHE: Three Worst Players For Chelsea In The First Half Of The Match

The first half of the game was quite intense as Liverpool seemed to have held Chelsea to a goalless draw at halftime. Both sides will definitely be aiming for the opening goal to strengthen their chances of claiming maximum points.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Chelsea in the first half of the game

1, Lewis Hall.

The English International was used in quite a different position in this game as he played the role of a Midfielder against Liverpool. This seemed to have affected his performance in a way in the game as he struggled to play decent football for the Blues in the first interval against the Reds.

2, Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher surprisingly wasn’t a man in his best form in the first half of the game as he performed poorly against Liverpool. The English International couldn’t offer Chelsea much offensively in the game as he was the weak link in the team’s attack against Liverpool.

3, Mason Mount.

The English International is still struggling to finally get back his form for Chelsea as he had a poor first-half display against Liverpool. We could barely feel his presence in the game as he looked like a minus in Chelsea’s attack.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading.

