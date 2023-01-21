SPORT

LIV 0-0 CHE: How Mudryk’s 35-minute performance earned him comparisons to Eden Hazard

Chelsea new boy, Mykhailo Mudryk has earned himself comparisons with the legendary Eden Hazard after an impressive debut performance for the blues against Liverpool at Anfield as the London club walk away with a point following a goalless draw.

After a couple of training sessions with the blues, Potter started Mudryk on the bench against Liverpool and brought him on to get just 35 minutes of the match.

The 22-year-old forward wasted no time in showing his quality and just what he’s about in that 35 minutes. Incredibly, no player on the pitch completed more dribbles than Mudryk and this is why many are comparing him to Eden Hazard.

Eden used to dazzle fans with mesmerising dribbles and creativity that made him almost unstoppable and very dangerous. Today, Mudryk was able to revive that feeling within Chelsea fans and it is no surprise that many are comparing to the former magician.

Mudryk Full Stats

35 mins

100% tackle success

14 passes attempted

13 passes completed

7 duels won

4 touches in opp. box

4 x possession won

3 tackles made

2 take-ons completed

1 foul won

1 shot

What Fans Are Saying

WoleOscar
)

