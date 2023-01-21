LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea Players Who Had A Great Performance Despite Dropping Points Against Liverpool.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea were unable to get all three points at Anfield after playing a goalless draw with out of form Liverpool. The game produced an early goal by Kai Havertz but was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Chelsea had some glimpse of goal in the game but were unable to convert any of their chances and have now seen them remain in 10th position.

However, despite dropping points in the early kickoff, there were some Chelsea players who performed greatly in the goalless draw:

Mykhailo Mudryk came into the game in the second half and transformed the game for Chelsea. His great leg work almost resulted to a debut goal. He is one player Chelsea will be glad they signed.

Hakim Ziyech was another player who was exceptional in the game. Produced some great crosses that could have been converted into the Liverpool net.

Lastly, Gallagher had a different role to play in the game and also performed perfectly well. He played the No.10 position and delivered.

