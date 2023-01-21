This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Chelsea football club have not conceded a goal with France national team star Benoît Badiashile on the pitch this season.

The youngster was signed by Chelsea football club from French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco football club in the January transfer window, and he has been fantastic for the club since he made his debut against Crystal Palace football club.

Benoit Badiashile had a remarkable spell at AS Monaco football club in the first half of the season and his excellent performance made him to be signed by Chelsea football club.

Chelsea football club have conceded the total number of 21 goals before Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club, and they are yet to concede a goal since he made his debut against Crystal Palace football club.

The 21-year-old was given another starting role in Chelsea football club’s defence line ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game and he was able to impress again versus Liverpool football club.

With Chelsea football club’s goalless draw against Liverpool football club at Anfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it means Chelsea football club have kept two consecutive clean sheets, and they have not conceded a goal with Benoit Badiashile on the pitch.

Benoit Badiashile’s game by numbers for Chelsea football club against Liverpool football club:

99 touches

88% pass accuracy

75 passes completed

7 ball recoveries

3 clearances

2 interceptions

1 key pass

1 big chance created .

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)