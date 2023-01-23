List of premier league teams Haaland has scored more goals than as he breaks premier league record.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Manchester city prolific striker Erling Haaland has hit the ground running, since he was signed from Borussia Dortmund in a fee worth £51.2 million.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has stunned his haters, as he proved his doubters wrong by scoring goals since his debut for Manchester City. On Sunday he completed his fourth Hatrick in just 19 games,to break Alan Shearer record of 4 Hatrick in 67 games.

It won’t be any suprise that the goal poacher has scored more premier league goals than some premier league teams, including Chelsea who had spent over 190million pounds on January transfer only.

The following are the list of teams with lower goals scored in the league when compared to Haaland.

1. Chelsea

2. Crystal Palace

3. Aston villa

4. Bournemouth

5. West ham

6. Everton

7. Wolves

8. Nottingham Forest

9. Southampton

His 25 league games means that Haaland has scored more times than 9 premier league sides have managed in 2022/2023.

What a complete striker! What do you think would happen in May, if he continues in his scoring form, he will totally outscore everyone and break more records.

