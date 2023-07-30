List of Players who failed to achieve their potential due to pressure of comparison

Football is littered with lots of Players who had enormous potential but failed at one stage in their career to get to the top thereby ensuring a downward direction of their career which most of them never recovered from.

For some, this downward direction of their career was due to immense pressure from comparisons to other great Players. The constant side by side comparisons affected their performances coupled with serious injuries which led to them failing to fulfill their potential. We will take a look at some of them;

1. Bojan Krkic

The Spanish former Player was literally called the “next Messi “when he broke out into the Barcelona first team in the early 2010s. A gifted footballer in his own rights, Krkic despite spending 4 seasons at the Camp nou never reached the heights expected and started moving from one club to another. He played for As Roma, Stoke city, Mainz and even Alaves. After a stint in the MLS, Krkic decided to retire at age 35. The Comparisons with Messi hugely affected his career no doubt.

2. Mario Gotze

The German Midfielder still plays football and represents Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga these days. However, Gotze was once on the lips of everyone and was called the “German Messi” after his 2014 FIFA World cup final winning heroics. Since that game though, Gotze’s career never remained the same. He joined Bayern Munich from Dortmund, had a good first season before plummeting in his performances. He returned to Dortmund but he was not the same Player anymore. Since then, he played for PSV in the Eredivise before returning to Germany with Frankfurt. Gotze’s career truly suffered from the high expectations and constant comparison with Messi.

3. Anderson

The Brazilian former Midfielder is currently an assistant Manager at Demirspor in the Turkish League. After joining Man United as a youngster, Anderson was seen as the next big Midfield talent in World football. He showed signs and even won trophies at the club. However, the inevitable drop came as a result of pressure from comparisons to his then teammate, Wayne Rooney. Injuries also played a part and Anderson quietly left Man United and returned to his native Brazil.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)