List Of Players Todd Boehly Has Signed For Chelsea

Chelsea have signed a total of 27 players since Todd Boehly took charge. The new owner has spent a lot of money on bringing in new signings since his arrival to Chelsea.

The Blues have one of the most valuable squads in the world and are expected to compete for different titles this season. They recently held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the season. Chelsea came close to secure a win in the match and were more impressive in performance than the Reds.

Raheem Sterling, Alex Matos, Benoit Badiashile, Disasi, Gabriel Slonina, Noni Madueke, Angelo Gabriel, Cesare Casadei, Santos Carney Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Morgan, Koulibaly, Nicolas Jackson, Moreira, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Robert Sanchez, Omari Hutchinson, David Datro Fofana, Smith, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are the players Todd Boehly has signed for Chelsea.

Southampton midfielder Romeo La has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and could join the Blues this summer. Chelsea have reportedly agreed to a £50 million deal for La and the player also wants the move.

