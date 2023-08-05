List of Players that need to perform in this new EPL season

There are a lot of Players who will be having their second chances to impress in the upcoming EPL season. These Players have had time for adaptation given to them and have little or no excuses as to why they cannot perform in the new campaign.

Their respective clubs bought them for big money and deserve dividends of their faith and investments hence why these Players must deliver. Here are some of them;

1. Jadon Sancho

This will be his 3rd season at Old Trafford. Sancho has been given the time to adapt and get back to his very best. The England attacker has failed so far to show Man United reasons why they bought him for bug money from Borussia Dortmund. Sancho must step up and deliver for Man United in the upcoming EPL season. Failure to do so and questions should be asked and no doubt, he will then be regarded as an expensive flop.

2. Mykhailo Mudryk

The Ukrainian attacker signed for Chelsea in January and since his bug move, he is yet to concrete value for money. The upcoming season is the best time for Mudryk to step up for Chelsea especially under new Manager, Mauricio Pochettino. His potential is undoubted but in order not to be considered another expensive Chelsea transfer flop, Mudryk must perform.

3. Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan striker did not have a bad first season for Liverpool. He scored goals but not well enough to challenge the likes of Erling Haaland and Man City. Liverpool will be looking to upgrade from their poor last season and if that is to happen, Nunez needs to be at his goalscoring best. Time for acclimatization is over and the upcoming EPL season is make or break for the former Benfica striker.

What is your opinion?

