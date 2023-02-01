List of players that joined Chelsea in record breaking transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January transfer window has come to a close but not without Chelsea getting one last deal over the line.

In fact, Chelsea’s best was saved for the last as they secured Enzo Fernandez for a British record transfer fee. Indeed, the deal took until the last moments of the window to be agreed before paper works were signed.

Chelsea’s total spend of £318 million is the most ever spent by any single club in January and it remains to be seen if it will be a huge success or a massive failure.

However, below is a full list of the players who joined Chelsea in January and the fees paid to their club. One player who isn’t included here is Gabriel Slolina as he had signed for the Blues in the summer but had remained on loan at his American club, he is now officially a Chelsea player and can play for the Blues.

Full list of Chelsea’s January signings

1. David Fofana: £8m

2. Bernoit Badiashile: £33m

3. Andrey Santos: £18m

4. João Felix: £9.7m loan fee

5. Mudryk: £88m

6. Noni Madueke: £29m

7. Malo Gusto: £26.3m + add-ons

Enzo Fernández : 106.8m

