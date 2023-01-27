List Of Players That Could Leave Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea new owners are determined to revamp the Chelsea squad, and they are doing that by strengthening all aspects of the team since last summer, spending almost £500 million in the last six months, with no indication of being done yet in the transfer market.

An Exodus of players is expected to take place after so many new addition to the team, there have been some players who has been very poor form the team this season, and the new owners could be ready to let those players leave the club, so as to create space in the squad for the new players, and also ease the club’s wage bills.

In this article we would be looking at the list of poor Chelsea players who could be set to leave the club soon.

1. Jorginho

Jorginho have manage to play many games under several managers at Chelsea, he appears to be the best passing midfielder at the club, but he hasn’t been exceptionally good like the central midfielders of other top clubs, who are able to make creative forward passes.

Jorginho have been criticize for not making good use of his so many passes in games to create goal scoring chances, or get assists, and also his large number of back passes in games.

Jorginho is in the last year of his contract at Chelsea, and it doesn’t look like his contract would be renewed at the club beyond this summer, which means he could be leaving Chelsea as a free agent at the end of this season.

2. Pierre–Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea where in need of a new striker last summer, after the departure of Romelu Lukaku, which prompt them to buy Aubameyang from Barcelona, but so far he haven’t had the desired effect in the Chelsea team.

Chelsea have plans of bringing Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig in the summer, which means Aubameyang might need to depart the club at the end of this season.

3. Kai Havertz

Havertz’s future at Chelsea looks uncertain, as the German international have failed to keep a good consistent performance for the club since he joined three seasons ago.

Reports claims that Chelsea might be ready to let him go in the summer for a fee in excess of £50 million, in order to balance their books. Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in signing the Chelsea forward.

4. Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was seen as a player with so much potentials during his Chelsea academy days, but he have failed to leave up to expectations in the Chelsea first team.

The new Chelsea owners might feel it’s time to let the England international leave the club by sanctioning his sale in the summer.

5. Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech is another player who have been in and out of the Chelsea’s starting eleven, and he has been massively linked with a move away from the club this January.

It appears Ziyech’s mind is made up on leaving Chelsea, and could be one of the first names to leave the club.

6. Cesar Azpilicueta

The Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta signed a two years contract extension at the club before the start of this season, but the defender’s time at the club could come to an end in the summer.

Chelsea are planning on signing Lyon right back before the end of the current transfer window, which could signal the potential departure of Azpilicueta who know longer play regularly for the club.

7. Christian Pulisic

Pulisic is another attacking player who could depart Chelsea in the summer, the American international has suffered so many injuries which have limited his game time at Chelsea.

Chelsea could look to cash in Christian Pulisic this summer.

8. Conor Gallarger

After an impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace last season, Gallarger returned to Chelsea at the start to this season to challenge for a spot in the first team.

So far, Gallarger haven’t really proven himself to be top quality for the Chelsea first team, and could be loaned out or sold permanently next summer?

Which of this players should be sold, and which ones deserve to stay at the club?

Drop your opinion in the comment section below.

