List of Players Chelsea should consider selling after latest pre-season game

Chelsea drew 1-1 with EPL rivals, Newcastle United in their latest pre-season game at the ongoing EPL summer series taking place in the USA. It was not the most exciting of games but it showed quality from both teams.

However, despite the brilliant start to life Chelsea have had under new Manager, Mauricio Pochettino who has overseen an overall positive effect and transformation of the team, certain players still do not look the part and should be considered up for sale.

Here they are;

1. Raheem Sterling

The English winger has been poor and average so far in pre-season for Chelsea. His displays have been slow, indecisive and average and it is now raising questions about his future in the team. Chelsea under Pochettino can no longer tolerate poor performers in the squad and if Sterling does not improve which seems likely, the former Man City man should be put up for sale.

2. Marc Cucurella

The Spanish defender had a poor game against Newcastle United and he has been putting in some questionable performances lately especially when it comes to defending. Chelsea have lots of options in the left back position and if push comes to shove and a transfer offer arrives, Cucurella would definitely be among the first names to leave Stamford Bridge.

3. Conor Gallagher

The Midfielder wants to stay at Chelsea which is a good sign and shows commitment but his skill set and ability as a Player is still in doubt hence why Chelsea should let him go if a massive transfer offer comes for his services.

What is your opinion?

