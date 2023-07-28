SPORT

List of Nigerian Players securing moves so far in the ongoing Transfer window

The summer Transfer window is currently on with so many Players changing clubs within one league or from one league to another. However, this is not only for foreign football stars as Nigerian Players are also moving too.

We will take a look at few of them who have secured transfers or about to in the last one week or few days. Here they are;

1. Samuel Chukwueze

The Nigerian winger has left Spanish side, Villarreal to join Ac Milan in a reported 20 million euros deal. Chukwueze has successfully swapped La liga for the Italian Serie A and this move promises to be the next level of his career.

2. Ola Aina

The Nigerian defender has also moved to another club. Aina recently left Italian club, Torino to permanently sign for EPL side, Nottingham Forest. He will link up with fellow Nigerian stars like Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

3. Calvin Bassey

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defender is also set to join EPL side, Fulham from Dutch side, Ajax. The deal although not finalized is believed to be very close to completion.

What is your opinion?

