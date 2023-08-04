List of Managers that need to deliver in the upcoming EPL season

The new English Premier League season is just over a week away from commencing and the upcoming campaign promises to be an exciting one judging based off of the transfer signings and pre-season that all the major English clubs have had so far.

However, despite the excitement surrounding the commencement of the season, this upcoming campaign will be a huge test for certain Managers. These Coaches need to deliver for their respective clubs especially after all the intensive preparations made for them so far.

We will take a look at few of them who need to deliver or else doubts will begin to creep in as to their capability towards bringing success to their respective clubs. Here they are;

1. Jurgen Klopp

The German Manager had a season to forget with Liverpool last time around. There were calls for his sack but the Reds hierarchy kept faith with him. They might not do he same in the upcoming season hence why Klopp must take Liverpool back into challenging the likes of Man City and Arsenal. Liverpool’s pre-season has not been perfect but hopefully, the new EPL campaign will be good for Klopp’s sake.

2. Erik Ten Hag

Yes, Ten Hag did pretty well by qualifying Man United for the UCL and winning the Carabao cup last season. However, with the signings United have made and plan on still making, the Old Trafford club needs to get back to he EPL title race in the upcoming season. Failure to challenge the likes of Man City and Arsenal, then questions needs to be asked of Erik Ten Hag’s capacity as United’s Manager.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

Yes, Chelsea had a terrible last season and will need time to get back to their best. However, with what has been seen of the Blues in pre-season so far and the confident claims made by new Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea need to step up in the upcoming EPL season. Pochettino will surely be given time but he needs to do well to carry Chelsea back to the level where they belong. Failure to do so and there could be serious concerns over at Stamford Bridge.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)