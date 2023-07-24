SPORT

List of Legendary Players who played for both Barcelona and Ac Milan

Barcelona and Ac Milan have shared some Legendary Players over the years. These Players made their mark in the game hence why they represented arguably two of the most historic and successful European football clubs.

With that said, here are some of the Players who donned the famous blue and red stripes of Barcelona and also, the red and black stripes of Ac milan;

1. Ronaldo Nazario

The Legendary former Brazilian striker played for Barcelona in the early stages of his career. He made his mark at the club despite spending less than 2 seasons at the Camp nou. Ronaldo played for Ac milan Iatter stages of his career when his European football career was almost over.

2. Ronaldinho Gaucho

The former Brazilian football star played for Barcelona where he essentially made his name known in the European football scene. Ronaldinho’s dazzling skills earned him lots of love and adoration from football fans. After such a successful stint with Barcelona, he left Camp nou for Ac Milan where he did not achieve the same level of success but still left a mark in Italian football.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The recently retired iconic Swedish striker also played for Barcelona after joining the club from Juventus. Ibrahimovic did not enjoy so much success at Camp nou but he did when he joined Ac milan where he literally achieved Legendary status. In fact, he played for the club in two stints and amicably retired at the club.

What is your opinion?

