List of former Iconic EPL Midfielders who recently retired from Football

We have seen so many retirements of Legendary and iconic Players from Football in the last few months alone. The EPL has also had a fair share of it’s former stars calling it quits and finally hanging up their boots.

These stars which mostly comprises of attacking Midfielders who during their prime lit up the EPL with dazzling performances worthy of their technical skills. Here is the list of former EPL attacking Midfielders to have retired recently;

1. Mesut Ozil

The German Midfielder announced his retirement early on in 2023 after a disappointing stint in Turkish football. Ozil was undoubtedly one of the best attacking Midfielders in the EPL during his prime days at Arsenal. Although, he did not win the EPL, he left a mark on the League.

2. Cesc Fabregas

The Spanish Midfielder also retired from Football not too far ago. Known for his stints at Arsenal and then Chelsea where he won the EPL title twice. Fabregas is undoubtedly an EPL icon and unarguably one of the greatest Midfielders to have graced the league.

3. David Silva.

Another iconic Midfielder, David Silva is the latest former EPL star to retire from Football. A gifted and exciting Midfielder to watch during his time at Man City where he won 4 EPL titles. The Spaniard is unarguably one of the best attacking Midfielders the EPL has ever seen.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)