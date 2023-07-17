List of Football Players who wasted their talent due to temperament problems

Lots of very talented Footballers have emerged in the past decade or more, stunning the World football stage with their exciting skills and talents. However, issues of character and poor temperament arose and led these Players to wasting heir talents.

We will take a look at few of them, here they are;

1. Ricardo Quaresma

The veteran Portuguese Footballer rose to the spotlight at the same time as Portuguese Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo and he was dubbed more talented than the former. However, Quaresma never really hit the heights and levels expected of him due to character and temperament issues which led to problems at all the clubs he played for. He played for the likes of Fc Porto, Barcelona, Chelsea and even Besiktas.

2. Mario Balotelli

The Italian striker was dubbed the biggest talent in Italian football in the early 2010s. Balotelli was so good that he played for both Inter Milan and Ac Milan. Played for Man City where he won the EPL title. However when he left the club in unsurprising controversial circumstances, his career went downhill from there as he played for Ac Milan again, played for Liverpool in a disastrous career move. He somewhat regained some of his best form at French club, Nice but his character problems continually surfaced and Balotelli’s “what could have been” career definitely plummeted for good ever since.

3. Hatem Ben Arfa

Unarguably, the most talented French attacker when he first came into the spotlight at French club, Lyon back in 2007. However, Ben Arfa’s bad character and constant quarrels with his Employers saw him leave. He joined rivals, Marseille where he did well before leaving the club in controversial circumstances too. He joined Newcastle United where he showed some of his natural exciting skills but that lasted for just a season and half as Ben Arfa soon had problems before getting his contract terminated. He played for Nice where his career somewhat revived a little but it went back downhill after moves to PSG, Rennes and recently, Lille.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)