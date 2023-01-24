List of Chelsea Players that need to leave the club during this January Transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The January Transfer window is set to close very soon and even though most of the biggest teams are focused on making signings, certain Players might also leave these clubs. One of such clubs is Chelsea.

The Blues have undoubtedly been the most active team in the January Transfer window in terms of signings and they could do with some outgoings too inorder to balance the squad. So here are some Players that need to leave the club before the January Transfer window ends, they include;

1. Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan winger has been seeing consistent game time as of late and he has been one of Chelsea’s best Players in recent games. A move away from the club this January is still a possibility though because Chelsea have signed lots of new attackers in this window and when they all start playing, there might not be room for Ziyech to play.

2. Ruben Loftus Cheek

The English Midfielder recently recovered from injury but it is clear that he has little or no future at Chelsea hence why a move away from Stamford Bridge before the January Transfer window ends will do Loftus Cheek a lot of good for the sake of his career.

3. Conor Gallagher

The English Midfielder has been seeing game time under Graham Potter recently too but his performances have not been top notch and with most of Chelsea’s first choice Midfielders returning, Gallagher could do with a move away.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)