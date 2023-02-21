List of Arsenal Players that need protection from harsh treatment from opposition teams

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are definitely pushing to win the EPL title this season hence why Players of Mikel Arteta’s team will unsurprisingly get targeted by opposition teams who look to stop them during games.

These forms of targets results in hard tackles and harsh treatments of certain Arsenal Players who definitely need protection because these attacks are becoming frequent and if not checked, it could derail Arsenal’s EPL title race.

Manager, Mikel Arteta has already voiced out these sentiments and opinions and it is high time, the authorities especially Referees take note of it. Here are some of the Arsenal Players that need this protection especially for the sake of the Gunners EPL title push;

1. Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal winger gets severely tackled almost every game and it has put him on the periphery of getting serious injuries. He needs better protection. Saka has arguably been one of Arsenal’s best Players this season and if he gets injured now, it could also mean the end of their title push.

2. Gabriel Martinelli

This is another Player that needs protection from officials too as he also gets targeted by opposition teams a lot whenever he is playing. An injury for him will be a big blow to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s EPL title race plans.

3. Martin Odegaard

The Norwegian Attacking Midfielder is another top talent and key Player for Arsenal who also deserves protection too. The Gunners need him fit and free from opposition teams harsh treatments.

What is your opinion?

