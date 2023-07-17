List of Argentine Players that have played with Messi and Ronaldo

One of the best privilege to have as a Footballer of the modern era is to share the same pitch with two of absolutely the greatest Players of all time and this generation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi.

Unarguably, Argentine Players have been the most privileged to enjoy this exclusive benefit and we will take a look at some of them;

1. Alejandro Garnacho

The talented Argentine and Man United attacker is one Player to have achieved the privilege. Garnacho played with Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portugese’s second stint at United while also playing with Leo Messi on international duty for Argentina.

2. Paulo Dybala

The Argentine Playmaker has also enjoyed the rae benefit of sharing the same team with Ronaldo and Messi. Dybala played with Ronaldo during their time af Juventus and he still plays with Leo Messi at international level with Argentine.

3. Angel Di Maria

Arguably the best Argentine Player to have played with both greats. Di maria and Cristiano Ronaldo played together at Real Madrid for a significant number of years. The Argentine has also played with Leo Messi at international stage with Argentina from youth level to senior level. Di maria also played with his compatriot at PSG. He is undoubtedly the most successful Argentine to have played with both greats.

What is your opinion?

