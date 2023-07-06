List Of African Female Footballers Of The Year Since 2001

The realm of African women’s football has witnessed exceptional talent and remarkable achievements over the years. Since the inception of the African Female Footballer of the Year award in 2001, several outstanding players have been recognized for their contributions to the sport. Among the winners, Nigerian players have consistently showcased their prowess, with one name shining brightly—Asisat Oshoala. Let’s embark on a journey through the list of winners, highlighting the impact of Nigerian players in this prestigious accolade.

Here is the full list of African Female Footballer of the Year award winners since 2001:

2001 – Mercy Akide, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2002 – Alberta Sackey, Ghana 🇬🇭

2003 – Adjoa Bayor, Ghana 🇬🇭

2004 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2005 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2006 – Cynthia Uwak, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2007 – Cynthia Uwak, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2008 – Noko Matlou, South Africa 🇿🇦

2010 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2011 – Perpetua Nkwocha, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2012 – Genoveva Añonma, Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶

2014 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2015 – Gaëlle Enganamouit, Cameroon 🇨🇲

2016 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2017 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2018 – Thembi Kgatlana, South Africa 🇿🇦

2019 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 🇳🇬

2022 – Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria 🇳🇬

Nigerian players have left an indelible mark on the African Female Footballer of the Year award, with Asisat Oshoala leading the way as the most decorated player. Oshoala’s exceptional performances have secured her the title five times, establishing her as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in African women’s football. Her remarkable skill, speed, and goal-scoring ability have captivated audiences worldwide, making her a true icon of the sport.

Perpetua Nkwocha, another Nigerian football legend, has also left an enduring legacy. With four victories, Nkwocha’s contributions to the Nigerian national team have been invaluable. Cynthia Uwak, a talented Nigerian player, claimed the award twice, showcasing the depth of talent in Nigerian women’s football.

While Nigeria dominates the list with 12 wins, other nations have also produced exceptional players. Ghana has seen two winners, Mercy Akide and Alberta Sackey, displaying their footballing prowess. South Africa’s Noko Matlou and Thembi Kgatlana have also made their mark, as has Gaëlle Enganamouit from Cameroon. Genoveva Añonma from Equatorial Guinea stands as another outstanding recipient of this prestigious award.

The accomplishments of these African female footballers have not only elevated the continent’s footballing stature but have also served as an inspiration for aspiring players across Africa. Their skill, dedication, and passion for the sport continue to contribute tothe growth and recognition of women’s football in Africa.

