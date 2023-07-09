List of 7 First Team Man Utd Players Who Will Be Leaving The Club This Summer

Man United’s project is still developing under the direction of manager Erik ten Hag, who accomplished an outstanding job in his debut season at the helm by winning the Carabao Cup. Considering how small his team was, this was a heroic effort.

The club’s desperation to strengthen its roster was demonstrated with the loan signings of Werghost and Sabitzer during the winter transfer window. Both players have now returned to their original teams, Burnley and Bayern Munich.

David de Gea, the team’s longtime goalkeeper, will be leaving the club today, and they’ll be replacing him with Andre Onana. Ten Hag is concentrating on bringing in new players, but he must also let go of certain benchwarmers in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the following seven first-team players will be departing the club this summer:

David de Gea for free

Harry Maguire for £40m

Jadon Sancho for around £45m

Fred for £20m

Scott McTominay for £40m

Anthony Elanga for £20m

only (

)