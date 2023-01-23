Lisandro Martinez reveals the reason behind his celebration against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United locked horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 5, goal thriller.

Argentine Defender, Lisandro Martinez scored United second and last goal and his celebration has got a lot of people talking. Speaking after the game, Martinez revealed that the reason why he celebrated that way was because the fans are fantastic. He further stressed that the fans are always there to support them and the least they can do is to give their all on the pitch.

“In his Words”

“It’s amazing, the fans are fantastic. They are always there to support us so the least we can do is to give it our all”, Lisandro Martinez said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe. The goal against Arsenal was also his first for the club since joining from Ajax last summer and it’s absolutely amazing.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)