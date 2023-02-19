Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo All Career Trophies And Awards Won
Lionel Messi is unarguably a legend who has spent almost his entire football career playing for the Spanish football team Barcelona. Though he is currently playing for the French football team Paris Saint-German, he has won almost all his trophies and awards am when playing at Barcelona. The Argentine player is quite outstanding and regarded by many as one of the greatest football player of all time in the football game.
Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand is another iconic football player who has also set a lot of record in the game of football. Having played for clubs like Sporting, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid. He is currently playing for the Saudi Arabian professional team Al-Nassr, and also regarded by many as one of the greatest football players of all time in the history of the football game.
However, both the two football players are rivals and have struggled in their various football clubs thereby winning a lot of trophies and awards in the game of football. But the question is, Who among the two rivalry players won the most trophy and award? Well, in line with this article, we are going to be looking at the Argentine and Portuguese career trophies and awards won in the history of the football game.
1. Golden Boy Award Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
2. La-Liga Trophy Won
Messi Won: Two Times
Ronaldo Won: 10 Times
3. La-Liga Best Player Award Won
Messi Won: Six Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
4. Premier League Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Three Times
5. Premier League Best Player Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
6. Premier League Golden Boot Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
7. Ligue 1 Trophy Award Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
8. Seria A Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
9. Seria A Best Player Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
10. Copa Dey Rey Trophy Won
Messi Won: Seven Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
11. English League Cup Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
12. Spanish Super Cup Won
Messi Won: Eight Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
13. FA Cup Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Times
14. Portuguese Super Cup Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Times
15. Trophee Des Champions
Messi Won: One Times
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
16. FA Community Shield Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
17. Copa Italia Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
18. Italian Super Cup Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
19. UEFA Champions League Trophy Won
Messi Won: Four Times
Ronaldo Won: Five Times
20. UEFA Super Cup Trophy Won
Messi Won: ThreeTimes
Ronaldo Won: Three Times
21. FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Won
Messi Won: Three Times
Ronaldo Won: Four Times
22. UEFA European Golden Boot Award Won
Messi Won: Four Times
Ronaldo Won: Six Times
23. FIFA World Player Of The Year Award Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: One Time
24. The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
25. Golden Foot Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
26. Onze d’Or Award Won
Messi Won: Four Times
Ronaldo Won: Two Times
27. FIFA Puskas Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
28. Ballon d’Or Award Won
Messi Won: Seven Times
Ronaldo Won: Five Times
29. UEFA Best Player Of The Year Award Won
Messi Won: Two Times
Ronaldo Won: Three Times
30. FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Award Won
Messi Won: Two Times
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
31. Club World Cup Golden Ball Award Won
Messi Won: Two Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
32. Euro Golden Boot Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
33. Copa America Golden Boot Award Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
34. Copa America Golden Ball Award Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
35. Player Of The Century Award Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
36. Copa America Trophy Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Time
37. UEFA Nations League Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
38. Finalissima Trophy Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
39. Euro Championship Trophy Won
Messi Won: Zero Times
Ronaldo Won: One Time
40. FIFA World Cup Trophy Won
Messi Won: One Time
Ronaldo Won: Zero Times
So friends, Who among the two football players won the most trophy and awards in football? And Who is the real ‘GOAT’ among the two? Let us know in the comments below.
