This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi is unarguably a legend who has spent almost his entire football career playing for the Spanish football team Barcelona. Though he is currently playing for the French football team Paris Saint-German, he has won almost all his trophies and awards am when playing at Barcelona. The Argentine player is quite outstanding and regarded by many as one of the greatest football player of all time in the football game.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand is another iconic football player who has also set a lot of record in the game of football. Having played for clubs like Sporting, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid. He is currently playing for the Saudi Arabian professional team Al-Nassr, and also regarded by many as one of the greatest football players of all time in the history of the football game.

However, both the two football players are rivals and have struggled in their various football clubs thereby winning a lot of trophies and awards in the game of football. But the question is, Who among the two rivalry players won the most trophy and award? Well, in line with this article, we are going to be looking at the Argentine and Portuguese career trophies and awards won in the history of the football game.

1. Golden Boy Award Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

2. La-Liga Trophy Won

Messi Won: Two Times

Ronaldo Won: 10 Times

3. La-Liga Best Player Award Won

Messi Won: Six Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

4. Premier League Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Three Times

5. Premier League Best Player Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

6. Premier League Golden Boot Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

7. Ligue 1 Trophy Award Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

8. Seria A Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

9. Seria A Best Player Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

10. Copa Dey Rey Trophy Won

Messi Won: Seven Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

11. English League Cup Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

12. Spanish Super Cup Won

Messi Won: Eight Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

13. FA Cup Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Times

14. Portuguese Super Cup Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Times

15. Trophee Des Champions

Messi Won: One Times

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

16. FA Community Shield Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

17. Copa Italia Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

18. Italian Super Cup Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

19. UEFA Champions League Trophy Won

Messi Won: Four Times

Ronaldo Won: Five Times

20. UEFA Super Cup Trophy Won

Messi Won: ThreeTimes

Ronaldo Won: Three Times

21. FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Won

Messi Won: Three Times

Ronaldo Won: Four Times

22. UEFA European Golden Boot Award Won

Messi Won: Four Times

Ronaldo Won: Six Times

23. FIFA World Player Of The Year Award Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: One Time

24. The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

25. Golden Foot Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

26. Onze d’Or Award Won

Messi Won: Four Times

Ronaldo Won: Two Times

27. FIFA Puskas Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

28. Ballon d’Or Award Won

Messi Won: Seven Times

Ronaldo Won: Five Times

29. UEFA Best Player Of The Year Award Won

Messi Won: Two Times

Ronaldo Won: Three Times

30. FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Award Won

Messi Won: Two Times

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

31. Club World Cup Golden Ball Award Won

Messi Won: Two Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

32. Euro Golden Boot Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

33. Copa America Golden Boot Award Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

34. Copa America Golden Ball Award Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

35. Player Of The Century Award Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

36. Copa America Trophy Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Time

37. UEFA Nations League Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

38. Finalissima Trophy Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

39. Euro Championship Trophy Won

Messi Won: Zero Times

Ronaldo Won: One Time

40. FIFA World Cup Trophy Won

Messi Won: One Time

Ronaldo Won: Zero Times

So friends, Who among the two football players won the most trophy and awards in football? And Who is the real ‘GOAT’ among the two? Let us know in the comments below.

Quality-Entertainment (

)