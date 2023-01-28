Lionel Messi Voted Best Footballer Of 2022 After World Cup Win As Ronaldo’s Ranking Decline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Argentine star Lionel Messi was voted by The Guardian as the best male player of 2022, while his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the top 50. Over the past year, Lionel Messi has not only played a role in the success of his team but also displayed remarkable individual performances. He tops Ligue 1 in terms of assists and has been an integral part of Paris Saint-Germain’s success in domestic leagues. The striker’s leadership and talent to create and score goals at the FIFA World Cup also led Argentina to the coveted trophy.

These achievements have helped Lionel Messi be named the best player of 2022, and his contributions to the sport have been widely recognized.

Unlike previous years, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a difficult year. After a strong start to the season, the 37-year-old was let go by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, and his contract was eventually terminated. little help for his 51st place on the Guardians list. He eventually joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but his performances there fell short of the norm.

In their final game, Cristiano Ronaldo was criticized and mocked by opposition fans, and the striker is yet to score a goal for his new club in the league. He also did an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, which allegedly tarnished his reputation and prompted him to leave Manchester United.

Source; Sportskeeda

