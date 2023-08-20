The UEFA Champions League has reacted after Argentina national team captain Lionel Andres Messi becomes the only player with the most trophies in history, after guiding Inter Miami football club to a hard-fought victory in the final of the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Andres Messi was in an astonishing form for Inter Miami football club on Sunday morning, as he scored a classic goal to help them secure a well deserved victory over Nashville football club.

The former Barcelona football club star has been fantastic for Inter Miami football club since joining them on a free transfer from French Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain football club few months ago, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s hard-fought victory.

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock for Inter Miami football club in the 23rd minute to end the first half 1-0.

Nashville football club equalized through Fafa Picault in the 57th minute to end the match in a 1-1 draw, before Inter Miami football club eventually won penalty shootout.

The victory over Nashville football club means Inter Miami football club have won this year’s Leagues Cup, and Lionel Andres Messi has become the first player in history to win 44 trophies.

Reacting after Lionel Andres Messi guided Inter Miami football club to a remarkable victory over Nashville football club to become the only player with the most trophies, UEFA Champions League posted on their verified X account (formerly known as Twitter) that;

“Messi with 44 trophies for club and country, more than any other player.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.

