Lionel Messi shows off his new pair of boots with three stars ahead of world cup qualifying match.

Ahead of Argentina first world cup qualifying match against Ecuador this weekend, seven times Ballon d’or winner Lionel Messi showed off his new pair of boots which could be on show at the Estadio Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The new boot has four colours, white, black, gold and a touch of blues and also has some beautiful designs on the back side.

The new Lionel Messi boot has three stars, number ten and a goat symbol X photos

The back view constitute of three drawings, the sponsors logo, three stars, his iconic number ten and a drawing of goat horn, the three stars is a tribute to Argentina for winning the football biggest trophy three times in their history.

Lionel Messi holding his beautiful pair of boots Twitter photos

Lionel Messi have been enjoying the limelight since moving to Inter Miami in the major league soccer, he will be looking to transfer his rich form into his country’s first world cup qualifying match against Ecuador on the 8th of the this month, those new pair of boots will be something that will catch the attention of spectators in that match.

Lionel Messi new boot Twitter photos

