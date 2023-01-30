Lionel Messi reveals the reason why his Instagram account was blocked after winning the World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Argentine Forward, Lionel Messi publicly came out to reveal the reason why his Instagram account was blocked after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

The 7 times Ballon D’Or winner revealed during a recent interview that his Instagram account was blocked for a few days and that was because of the amount of messages he was receiving after winning the World Cup. He further stressed that he received millions of messages during that time and that shows exactly how football fans loves him.

“In his Words”

“My Instagram was blocked for a few days because of the amount of messages I received after winning the World Cup, I had a million messages on Instagram and they blocked me”, Lionel Messi said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

Recall that a couple of weeks ago, Messi won his first ever World Cup title in Qatar and ever since then, he has received loads of accolades from football fans across the globe.

Ola_Dan (

)