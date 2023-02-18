Lionel Messi return to Barcelona is doubtful – Jorge Messi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, has stated that a future appearance for Barcelona is doubtful.

The Argentine captain left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after his contract was not renewed due to financial issues. He then signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

With his current term scheduled to expire in June, Messi, 35, is in negotiations with PSG to sign a contract extension.

Jorge Messi met with PSG’s sports director, Luis Campos, on Wednesday to discuss the new deal while he was in Paris on Tuesday for the Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

ESPN was informed by sources that the new contract could be either a straight one-year extension or a one-year extension with a 12-month option.

According to insiders, Messi has in principle decided to remain at Parc des Princes, but PSG has not yet made an acceptable offer.

With another phone conversation scheduled for next month, the two parties are still optimistic that a settlement will be reached as soon as possible.

Both PSG and Messi’s team acknowledge that negotiations are a process and that neither party had anticipated reaching an understanding at their first meeting.

According to insiders, the World Cup champion is a top target for Inter Miami and Barcelona.

Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona’s airport, “I don’t think he will return [to Barcelona].” “The circumstances are not right.”

He also denied discussing his son’s future with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, but he did not totally rule out a return to Camp Nou.

Life has so many twists and turns, I don’t know,” he remarked.

