Lionel Messi Nets A Classic Goal In Paris Saint Germain’s Convincing 3-1 Away League Victory

Argentine talisman and forward enigma, Lionel Messi was incredible tonight for Christophe Galtier led Paris Saint Germain team in their 21st league game of the current campaign away from home against Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson.

The former Barcelona captain retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up following his incredible performance for the Parisien in their previous game and he was able to deliver yet at the peak using his vast experience at the heart of the attacking line.

Lionel Messi in the game was at top notch for the visitor thereby posed to be a big threat in the opposition box in the whole 90 minutes duration which made him to be directly involved in one of the three goals scored by his team.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides as there nothing separating them going into the half time break which ended goalless draw.

The visitor in the second half got the deadlock broken in the 55th minute courtesy of an opener from Fabian Ruiz to make it one nil before Lionel Messi got the lead doubled for his team in the 72nd minute to make it two goals to nil.

In the 89th minute of the game, the host were able to get the deficit reduced as they put one back courtesy of a goal from Arnaud Nordin to make it two goals to one after which Warren Zaire-Emery wrapped up the win for the visitor in the 91st minute, as it ended three goals to one at full time.

Lionel Messi with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)