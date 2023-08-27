Lionel Messi comes off the bench to score a classic goal in Inter Miami’s 2-0 away League victory

Argentina national team captain Lionel Andres Messi continues his impressive performance for Inter Miami football club on Sunday morning, as he came from the bench to score a classic goal in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over New York Red Bulls football club in the Matchday 25 of the Major League Soccer.

Lionel Andres Messi has been fantastic for Inter Miami football club since joining them this summer transfer window from Paris Saint Germain football club of France, and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday morning.

The former Barcelona football club star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

Inter Miami football club took the lead through Diego Gomez in the 37th minute after receiving an assist from Noah Allen to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Substitute Lionel Andres Messi doubled the lead for the away team in the 89th minute after receiving an assist from Benjamin Cremaschi to end the match 2-0.

Lionel Messi was outstanding for Inter Miami football club in the second half of the game against New York Red Bulls football club and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The Argentina national team star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Inter Miami football club when they play their next League game against Nashville football club in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)