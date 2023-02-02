This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint Germain football club superstar Lionel Andres Messi has broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record to become the only player with the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

The Argentina national team captain was in an astonishing form for Paris Saint Germain football club on Wednesday night, as he scored a beautiful goal in their remarkable 3-1 victory over Montpellier football club to extend their lead on top of the French Ligue 1 table.

Lionel Messi led Paris Saint Germain football club attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and the duo were exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, former Napoli football club star Fabian Ruiz opened scoring for Paris Saint Germain football club in the 55th minute and Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 72nd minute.

France international Arnaud Nordin scored a stunning goal for Montpellier football club in the 89th minute to make it 2-1, before substitute teenager Warren Zaire-Emery scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 3-1.

Lionel Messi was superb for Paris Saint Germain football club throughout the whole duration of the game and he was able to score a classic goal for his team against their host.

With Lionel Messi’s goal against Montpellier football club, it means he has broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record to become the most scoring player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Prior to Wednesday’s match, Lionel Andres Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the same number of goals (696), but the goal against Montpellier football club has made him to become the most scoring player.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)