Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez Combined Stats During Their Time Together At Barcelona

Messi and Suarez enjoyed a very successful playing career during their time together at Barcelona. They combined for an incredible 406 goals and registered 215 assists in the six years that they played alongside each other for Barcelona. There is no footballer in the world who has assisted Lionel Messi more often than Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi during their time together at FC Barcelona: Messi: 236 goals, 110 assists. Suarez: 170 goals, 105 assists.

Between 2014 and 2020, Messi scored 280 goals for Barcelona and Suarez scored 198. Suarez assisted 47 of Messi’s goals in that time and Messi assisted 52 of Suarez’s.

Messi joined PSG following his departure from Barcelona. He currently play for Inter Miami after parting ways with the Parisians. The Argentina forward has already established himself as one of the best players in Major League Soccer. Luis Suarez on the other hand currently play as a striker for Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A club Gremio and has been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar formed an impressive attacking partnership while playing together at Barcelona. The trio of MSN played together in 113 matches together and scored 253 goals for the Spanish club.

