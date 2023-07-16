Lineup Of World-Class Players That Have Switched Clubs

Chelsea agreed terms with Nkunku last season and the frenchman has finally joined the Blues for a fee of €60 million. He was arguably the best forward in the Bundesliga before his move to Chelsea. Nkunku has already admitted that he will give his best for the Blues, he’s among the players to watch out for next season.

The frenchman wants to help the Blues get back to their winning ways after their poor run of results last season.

Kai Havertz struggled to perform well at Chelsea last season and the German international signed for Arsenal in a deal worth €70 million. The Gunners spent a lot of money on signing Kai Havertz to prepare ahead of next season competitions.

Aston Villa have secured the signing of Villareal defender Pau Torres. He’s a great signing for Aston Villa and was one of the best defenders in the Laliga.

Tonali earned a €64 million move to Newcastle United making him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

Here is the lineup of best players that have joined another club this summer

Christopher Nkunku and Kai Havertz are the attackers while Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Tonali and Jude Bellingham are the midfielders. Lucas Hernandez, Torres and Milan Skriniar are the defenders while Vicario is the Goalkeeper.

Malikings (

)