Lineup Of The Most Valuable Players Below The Age Of 19

Some players below the age of 19 were highly impressive in performance last season. Brighton forward Evan Ferguson was one of the best strikers in the premier league last season. The 18 year old netted 10 goals in 24 games for Brighton across all competitions last season. He has managed to establish himself as a first team starter at the club and has a market value of €30 million.

Borussia Dortmund forward Moukoko has also established himself as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga but struggled with injuries last season. He has a market value of €30 million.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has a market value of €90 million and he’s currently 18 years old. He’s the most valuable player in the world below the age of 19. Gavi is a guaranteed starter at Barcelona and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. He was an integral part of Spain’s squad that defeated Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final.

His teammate Balde has a market value of €50 million and he’s currently 19 years old. Alejandro Balde can be considered as the best left-winger in the Laliga right now.

Alejandro Garnacho can be considered as one of the best wingers in the premier league right now. The 19 year old netted 5 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 games for the Red devils across all competitions last season. Garnacho has a market value of €25 million.

Evan Ferguson, Moukoko, Garnacho and Cherki are the forwards while Gavi and La are the midfielders. Balde, Scalvini, Silva and Lewis are the defenders while Slonina is the Goalkeeper.

