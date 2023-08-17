Some top players have switched clubs this summer. Bayern Munich spent €100 million to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. He parted ways with Spurs as their top scorer of all time and the second highest goalscorer in the premier League. Harry Kane can be considered as one of the best strikers of all time and he’s expected to win his first silverware this season. Bayern Munich lost a cup final to RB Leipzig and Kane is still without a trophy.

Manchester United spent €75 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. He’s one of the most promising youngsters in football and he’s expected to put on an impressive performance for the Red devils this season.

PSG spent €50 million to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The Parisians triggered his release clause at Barcelona and the frenchman decided to end his stay at Camp Nou. Barcelona’s supporters were left disappointed following the departure of Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea spent €60 million to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig, Real Madrid spent €103 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool spent €70 million to sign Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, Chelsea spent £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Here is the Lineup Of The Most Expensive Transfers In 2023/2024 Season

Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Kane are the most expensive strikers this summer while Ousmane Dembele and Szoboszlai are the most expensive wingers. Nkunku, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo are the most expensive midfielders this summer. Josko Gvardiol, Kim Min-Jae and Milan Skriniar are the most expensive defender while Raya is the most expensive Goalkeeper.

